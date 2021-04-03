WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

Central Division

B.C. Division

U.S. Division

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Friday's results

Portland 6 Tri-City 2

Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1

Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2

Everett 3 Seattle 1

Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus protocols)

At Regina

Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0

Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0

Thursday's results

At Regina

Brandon 7 Regina 2

Swift Current 8 Moose Jaw 5

At Kelowna, B.C.

Kamloops 6 Prince George 1

Kamloops vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)

Saturday's games

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Regina, 6 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri City, 9:05 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)

Sunday's games

Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Monday, Apr. 5

Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)