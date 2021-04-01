Wennberg scores in OT, Panthers beat Red Wings 3-2

Florida Panthers center Alex Wennberg (21) shoots past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol) AP

Alex Wennberg scored 1:25 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night.

Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers. in their fourth straight win. Chris Driedger made 25 saves. Carter Verhaeghe had two assists.

Anthony Mantha and Adam Erne scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight on the road. Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots and Patrik Nemeth had two assists.