Harden and the Nets face the Rockets

Houston Rockets (13-33, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-15, second in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Houston. He's ninth in the NBA scoring 26.1 points per game.

The Nets are 18-6 on their home court. Brooklyn averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 23-5 when outrebounding opponents.

The Rockets are 7-16 on the road. Houston ranks last in the league shooting 33% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 132-114 in the last matchup on March 3. Harden led Brooklyn with 29 points, and John Wall led Houston with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alize Johnson leads the Nets with 15.0 rebounds and averages 23 points. Joe Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Wall leads the Rockets averaging 6.8 assists while scoring 20.2 points per game. Kenyon Martin Jr. is shooting 57.3% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 111.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.0% shooting.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 107.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Christian Wood: out (knee).