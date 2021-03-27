John Collins’ career-high 38 points lead Hawks past Warriors

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

John Collins scored a career-high 38 points to go with 12 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 124-108 on Friday night.

Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points for the Warriors in their fourth straight defeat, which also included a 141-119 loss at Sacramento on Thursday night. The losing streak matches their longest of the season.

The Hawks, who had lost two straight, won on Golden State's home floor for the first time in eight tries since a 95-79 victory on Feb. 25, 2011.

Trae Young had 21 points and 15 assists, Clint Capela added 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Collins shot 14 of 19 with four 3-pointers in his big night for the Hawks.

Atlanta got a big boost early from the bench, which had already contributed 17 points three minutes into the second quarter.

Draymond Green, among about a dozen players and coaches who received the one dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, returned after being held out Thursday when he woke up feeling ill.

“He basically facilitates a lot for them, like a point-forward,” interim Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. "He's the guy who gets that team going."

Green didn't attempt a shot all night but had nine assists.

Stephen Curry missed his fifth straight game with a bruised tailbone that will be re-evaluated early next week. He did some work on the court and is “making good progress,” said coach Steve Kerr, who spoke with his star guard earlier in the day.

OUBRE JR. STAYS

There was a high level of interest from teams pursuing Kelly Oubre Jr. — and he stayed put.

“I think our actions spoke to how we view him,” general manager Bob Myers said.

While Golden State would like to re-sign him beyond this season, Myers can't predict what those negotiations might look like. Both Myers and Kerr have praised the way Oubre kept his focus on the court and not the speculation on whether he might be traded.

FANS SOON?

The Warriors still hope to welcome fans into Chase Center before season's end — and will watch how the two Bay Area baseball teams operate with their outdoor venues at lower capacity when the season begins next week.

“We hope so. We’ve had conversations with the city. You see it happening around other arenas in other cities,” Myers said. “We want to do it safely."

TIP-INS

Hawks: McMillan said he's “a few days from seeing” how complete his Hawks might be with the addition of Lou Williams, yet to join Atlanta a day after being acquired from the Clippers for departed Rajon Rondo. ... F De'Andre Hunter has some swelling in his surgically repaired right knee “and wasn't comfortable enough to suit up tonight,” McMillan said. “I think it's part of the process.” Hunter had played the previous two games after missing 23.

Warriors: Myers isn't ready to guess what injured Klay Thompson's minutes and workload might look like come next season or whether he will even be ready by opening night — Thompson's not sure either. He is recovering from surgery for a torn right Achilles tendon after missing all of last season rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. “But he has a focus that I have never seen before,” Myers said. “He’s got a purpose, and he’s attacking the rehab.” ... Golden State has a three-game skid at home.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Play the fifth of a seven-game road trip at Denver on Sunday night.

Warriors: Host Chicago on Monday night.