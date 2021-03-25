Copp scores 4, Jets defeat Canucks 5-1

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stops Vancouver Canucks' Jimmy Vesey during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Andrew Copp scored four goals to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Copp had a pair of power-play goals in the second period and two more goals in the third to give the Jets (20-11-2) their second-straight win over the Canucks.

Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets.

Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 shots for Winnipeg. Thatcher Demko had 31 saves for the Canucks (16-18-3).

NOTES: Bo Horvat returned to the Canucks lineup after missing much of the third period Monday. He took a slap shot to the foot early in the period and couldn’t put weight on his left leg as he headed to the dressing room. … Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman played his 100th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Calgary on Friday, Saturday and Monday nights.

Canucks: Host Calgary on Wednesday, March 31.