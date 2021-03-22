St. Louis visits Vegas after Kyrou’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (16-10-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis visits the Vegas Golden Knights after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The Golden Knights are 21-7-1 in division games. Vegas is the top team in the Nhl with 5.7 assists per game, led by Mark Stone averaging 0.9.

The Blues are 16-10-5 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has converted on 19.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 18 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on March 13, Vegas won 5-1. Stone scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 16 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 30 points. Stone has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

David Perron has 33 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Blues. Ryan O'Reilly has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (lower body), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Zach Sanford: day to day (covid protocol), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).