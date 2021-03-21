Infant son of Browns WR Ryan Switzer back in hospital

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer said his infant son underwent a blood transfusion on Sunday and has more tests ahead to try to determine why he has been bleeding.

Switzer's 9-month-old son, Christian, is back in the hospital for the second time after undergoing surgery last week. On Sunday night, Switzer posted an update saying his child's hemoglobin “responded well” to the transfusion.

“Unfortunately none of the tests ran today gave us a diagnosis of his bleeding,” Switzer said on Twitter. “He has a procedure set for 7 am tomorrow to explore from the inside. This is so much on our little man. Pray for supernatural strength for him.”

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old father posted a video thanking the public for its overwhelming outpouring of support for Christian.

On Saturday, Switzer said Christian had more “significant bleeding” and was back in the hospital.

“We’re frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer,” Switzer wrote. “We’re asking for prayers for the doctors as they work to find a diagnosis & strength for Christian as he battles.”

Switzer spent last season on Cleveland's practice squad. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons after being selected by Dallas in the 2017 NFL draft out of North Carolina.