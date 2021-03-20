Rockets face the Thunder on 19-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-24, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-29, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to break its 19-game losing streak when the Rockets play Oklahoma City.

The Rockets are 8-14 against conference opponents. Houston is 4-18 against opponents with a losing record.

The Thunder are 9-16 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 4-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Thunder won 104-87 in the last meeting on Feb. 3. Kenrich Williams led Oklahoma City with 19 points, and Eric Gordon led Houston with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 21.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Rockets. Victor Oladipo is averaging 18.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 29.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Ty Jerome leads the Thunder averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.2 points per game and shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 101.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 19.9 assists, eight steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points on 49.8% shooting.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 103.7 points, 44 rebounds, 21.6 assists, six steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (quad), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

Thunder: Josh Hall: day to day (knee), Darius Bazley: day to day (shoulder), George Hill: out (thumb).