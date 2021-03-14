Green has triple-double, Warriors beat NBA-leading Jazz

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Draymond Green had his 26th career triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists and the Golden State Warriors held off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz 131-119 on Sunday to end a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Green also had four steals in his second triple-double of the season. Stephen Curry had 32 points with six 3-pointers to go with nine assists.

Andrew Wiggins added 28 points as Golden State returned home for a rare Sunday matinee at Chase Center, where the Warriors had played just one time over the previous 24 days.

Rudy Gobert had 24 points and a career-high 28 rebounds for Utah (28-10), which became the league’s last team to reach double-digit losses. Donovan Mitchell added 24, Mike Conley 23 and Jordan Clarkson 21.

Utah had won the last five against Golden State and two in a row on the Warriors’ home floor.

76ERS 134, SPURS 99

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 23 points, Seth Curry had 21 and Philadelphia won it first game since Joel Embiid was lost with an injury, beating San Antonio.

The Sixers’ hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference appears tenuous with Embiid out for at least two weeks with a bone bruise on his left knee. Embiid had emerged as an MVP candidate, averaging 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds in 31 games until he was injured Friday night at Washington.

Derrick White and Drew Eubanks led the Spurs with 17 points.

HEAT 102, MAGIC 97

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 29 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and Miami rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.

The Heat won their fourth straight game and for the 10th time in 11 games.

Butler finished with nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals in 36 minutes. His steal of Michael Carter-Williams' pass and subsequent layup with four seconds remaining sealed it.

Magic guard Terrence Ross scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half.

HAWKS 100, CAVALIERS 82

ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins scored 22 points, Danilo Gallinari had 20 and Atlanta beat Cleveland for its fifth consecutive victory under interim coach Nate McMillan.

Collins set a season high with 13 rebounds. Trae Young scored 14 points.

Collin Sexton had 15 points for the Cavaliers. They have lost three in a row.

CELTICS 134, ROCKETS 107

HOUSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum added 23 and Boston handed Houston its 16th straight loss — one short of the franchise record.

Boston won for the fifth time in six games.

Victor Oladipo led Houston with 26 points.

TIMBERWOLVES 114, TRAIL BLAZERS 1112

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 34 points and short-handed Minnesota held off Portland.

Ricky Rubio added 15 points, including eight free throws in the final seconds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points as Minnesota started with just 10 players after rookie Jaden McDaniels was added to the health and safety protocols before the game.

The Timberwolves have won two of their past three games and are 2-6 under new coach Chris Finch.

Damian Lillard scored 38 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers had won four of five and beat Minnesota 125-121 on Saturday.

THUNDER 128, GRIZZLIES 122

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had a career-high 23, helping Oklahoma City beat Memphis.

Kenrich Williams added 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting.

Ja Morant had 22 points and seven assists for Memphis.