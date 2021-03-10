Ek scores twice as Wild beat Golden Knights 4-3

Minnesota Wild's Nico Sturm, left, celebrates with Carson Soucy (21) after Soucy scored a goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 4-3. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) AP

Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota’s league-worst power play, leading the Wild to a 4-3 victory over the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 24 shots to win his eighth consecutive start for Minnesota, extending his franchise rookie record despite surrendering a hat trick to Dylan Coghlan for the first three goals of his career. Coghlan scored with 6 minutes left and then with the extra attacker with 2:10 remaining.

Carson Soucy scored Minnesota’s third goal of the third period during a rare stumble by Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who stopped 25 shots before being pulled for Logan Thompson’s NHL debut about halfway through the final frame. Fleury entered the night ranked third in the league in both goals-against average and save percentage.