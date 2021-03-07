Georgia St. heads to Sun Belt title game beating Louisiana

Corey Allen scored 21 points and Eliel Nsoseme scored 17 and hot shooting Georgia State beat Louisiana 84-73 in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Sunday.

The Panthers advance to Monday's championship game to face the winner of Sunday night's contest between Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

Ryan Boyce scored 13 points, Kane Williams 11 and Jalen Thomas 10 for Georgia State.

The Panthers (16-5) never trailed en route to a 52-35 halftime lead in which they shot 52.6% (20 for 38) including make 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Georgia State finished 28-for-62 shooting (45.2%) overall.

Cedric Russell scored 20 points and Mylik Wilson 19 for the Ragin' Cajuns (17-9).