Walker’s 19 leads Northeastern past William & Mary in CAA

Tyson Walker scored 19 points and Chris Doherty grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and Northeastern beat William & Mary 63-47 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.

The Huskies (10-8) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and on Monday will play the winner of Sunday night's game between third-seeded Charleston and No. 6 Drexel.

The seventh-seeded Tribe (7-10) led 28-25 at halftime. Their upset bid came to a screeching end when the Huskies took control going on a 19-4 run in the first seven minutes after the break.

Coleman Stucke and Jahmyl Telfort each scored 13 for Northeastern.

Luke Loewe scored 18 points for William & Mary and Quinn Blair 11.