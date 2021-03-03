Terry Bradshaw, who lived in Bradenton, used ‘Tom Brady’ as an alias in 1983

Terry Bradshaw (left) used Tom Brady as an alias to check into a Louisiana hospital in 1983 while needing surgery as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady (right) recently won his seventh Super Bowl ring and first title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP file

An old story popped up Wednesday that had NFL fans buzzing on social media.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current NFL on FOX studio host Terry Bradshaw needed surgery on his elbow in a Louisiana hospital back on March 3, 1983, according to a UPI article at the time.

But instead of using his real name, the winningest Super Bowl quarterback at the time went with an alias.

And it’s the name he chose that grabbed NFL fans attention Wednesday.

Bradshaw, who put his Bradenton home up for sale in 2019, used the assumed name, “Thomas Brady,” to fly under the radar at the Shreveport, Louisiana hospital.

On this date in 1983, the winningest quarterback in Super Bowl history checked into a Louisiana hospital using an assumed name. pic.twitter.com/Yr3ujc0fHC — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) March 3, 2021

While not a “Back to the Future” time-traveling moment, Bradshaw’s best Nostradamus impression generated reactions from NFL fans as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who was 5 years old at the time, shattered Bradshaw’s mark of four Super Bowl rings in the future.

This is pretty wild. Terry Bradshaw was Tom Brady before being Tom Brady was cool. https://t.co/5bf9SxBfwc — Matt Koll (@MKoll15) March 3, 2021

This is the tweet of the day!...



Of all the names Terry Bradshaw could pick... https://t.co/clQ2uSjo6t — Vanilla Coachella (@AnnieBGreat) March 3, 2021

Brady’s recent MVP performance gave him his seventh Super Bowl title after winning his first six rings with the New England Patriots.