Collin Morikawa soars to WGC lead with hot putting and chipping tip from Paul Azinger

Collin Morikawa lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. AP

Before leaving the West Coast Swing, Collin Morikawa unveiled a new putting grip.

The saw grip, similar to the claw grip where the right hand uses the thumb and index finger to lock into the putter’s grip as a stabilizer, didn’t yield immediate results for Morikawa at last week’s Genesis Invitational.

On Saturday, though, the Cal Berkeley graduate caught fire with the new grip, dropping five consecutive birdies and seven in eight holes to snag the 54-hole lead at 15-under-par at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession Golf Club in East Manatee County.

“Anytime you have birdies like that you’re just kind of in the zone,” Morikawa said. “Golf was really simple, I was hitting great shots, got away with a great birdie putt that kind of hit the back of the cup I think on 6, but other than that I was just hitting quality shots. I was hitting my numbers, hitting my spots and that’s what feels great for literally the past couple weeks is that’s what I’ve been seeing.”

Morikawa’s final birdie came on the short par-4 12th hole after he cut his drive to the front of the green and got up-and-down.

Two bogeys on his final six holes left Morikawa with a 67 and a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel and Brooks Koepka, a former Florida State standout and South Florida resident.

“There’s so many positives to take from those first 12, but I have a lot to learn from those last six,” Morikawa said. “I’m not looking at it as a negative. Yeah, I didn’t play great the last six, but a lot to learn from heading into tomorrow. Just to kind of clear my head to get ready for the 18-hole grind tomorrow.”

Koepka, the 36-hole leader, rebounded from bogeys on his first two holes to post a 2-under 70 and get within striking distance of Morikawa heading into Sunday’s final round.

Webb Simpson is three shots off the pace, while defending champion Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy are tied for fifth place at 11-under.

“If you’re within three or four, you still feel like you’ve got a reasonable chance,” McIlroy said.

Added Reed, who tallied seven birdies but also had two bogeys and a double bogey: “It was a struggle. I would say I’ve had more kind of like head-scratching wedge shots this week that I feel like I’ve hit, trying to hit them and trying to hit my numbers and they seem to be a hair off. So, obviously, I need to work on my wedges a little bit.”

The putting grip change for Morikawa came with help from 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara, according to reports, and Morikawa, who won the PGA Championship in 2020, did something else in preparation for The Concession.

He utilized former PGA champion Paul Azinger, a Bradenton resident who has played the tournament course several times, for a chipping lesson.

“He gave me, you know, it was pretty much just how to use the bounce,” Morikawa said. “It was really a simple technique and it wasn’t really technique, it was how to deliver the club. And that’s saved me multiple shots this week. It just gives me confidence. Yes, I’m feeling well with my irons, I’m feeling good, but when I do miss, I’m able to make up-and-down and that’s kind of the best feeling you want to have when you’re staying aggressive with 18 more.”