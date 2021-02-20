Nets take on the Clippers, aim for 6th straight win

Brooklyn Nets (19-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-9, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Nets take on Los Angeles.

The Clippers are 11-5 in home games. Los Angeles is sixth in the league averaging 115.4 points and is shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Nets are 8-7 on the road. Brooklyn averages 121.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 124-120 on Feb. 2. Kyrie Irving scored 39 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 3.6 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 23.9 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Terance Mann is shooting 56.7% and averaging 5.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

James Harden leads the Nets with 8.2 rebounds and averages 24.2 points. DeAndre Jordan is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 7.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 47.6% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 121.7 points, 39.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 49.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Iman Shumpert: out (left hamstring), Kevin Durant: day to day (hamstring).