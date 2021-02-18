Patberg, No. 14 Indiana women edge No. 11 Michigan 70-65

Ali Patberg scored 21 points, including the only field goal by either team in the last 3 1/2 minutes, and No. 14 Indiana made a couple key defensive plays in the final minute to defeat No. 11 Michigan 70-65 on Thursday night.

Mackenzie Holmes had a key steal under the Michigan basket and a defensive rebound, plays that led to the closing free throws that allowed the Hoosiers to seal the game.

And on Michigan's last possession, taking the ball out of bounds under the basket with 9.3 seconds left, one of the Hoosiers got her hand on the ball and deflected it deep into the back court so time ran out.

The final score was Indiana's largest lead of the game while Michigan's big lead of six came late in the first quarter. There were 17 lead changes and 12 ties.

Grace Berger converted all 10 of her free throws and scored 16 points for the Hoosiers (14-4, 12-2 Big Ten Conference), who made 17 of 19 (89.5%) from the from the line — their second-highest percent and third highest makes of the season. Aleksa Gulbe added 13 points.

Patberg and Gulbe combined to make 6 of 9 from 3-point range as Indiana went 9 of 18 behind the arc, matching its season-high in makes with their second-best percent. That made up for the Michigan defense on Holmes inside, holding her to six points, 12 below her average, with six rebounds.

Naz Hillmon had her 10th double-double of the season and 29th of her career with 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (12-2, 8-2). Leigha Brown added 19 points but the 73% free throw shooter was only 4 of 8 with two of the misses coming in the final 2:02 which allowed the Hoosiers to inch ahead.

The Wolverines had a 42-28 rebounding advantage and owned the inside with a 32-14 advantage but only went 14 of 20 from the foul line and had 15 turnovers. The Hoosiers, who only had eight giveaways, turned those turnovers into a 20-4 difference.

After Hillmon's layup with 3:48 left gave Michigan its last lead at 61-59, Berger made four-straight from the foul line and the Hoosiers had the lead for good. The Wolverines missed their last six shots.

Indiana hosts Iowa on Sunday when No. 15 Ohio State visits Michigan.