Brown and the Celtics face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (11-16, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics square off against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Celtics are 10-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.8% from downtown, led by Payton Pritchard shooting 42.5% from 3-point range.

The Hawks have gone 7-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 6-15 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Celtics and Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is second on the Celtics with 4.6 assists and scores 25.4 points per game. Tristan Thompson is averaging eight rebounds and 7.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Trae Young leads the Hawks scoring 25.9 points and grabbing 3.9 rebounds. Clint Capela is averaging 13 rebounds and 13.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 106 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 46.1% shooting.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 113.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf), Daniel Theis: out (finger).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Tony Snell: day to day (achilles), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (back).