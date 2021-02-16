Curry nets 36, Warriors deal Cavs 8th straight loss, 129-98

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Stephen Curry scored 36 points in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-98 on Monday night.

Draymond Green tied his career high with 16 assists as the Warriors sent the Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss.

Curry was 13 for 19 from the floor and 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, and sat out the fourth quarter with the outcome all but decided. The two-time MVP is averaging 37.3 points over his last six games and showing no wear and tear in a season in which he is carrying a heavy offensive burden.

But Green, starting at center recently with James Wiseman and Kevon Looney injured, was just as crucial against the Cavaliers. He consistently found teammates cutting to the basket and led an unselfish offense that piled up 34 assists.

“Playing center opens the floor for him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When he’s playing center and handling the ball, it completely changes the chess board.”

Curry is just the second guard to score at least 25 points and shoot 50% or better from the field in 10 consecutive games since the 1970-71 season, when such data first started being tracked. Michael Jordan is the other.

Curry said his chemistry with Green plays a huge part in his success.

“It’s built on eight, nine years of experience that comes out whether we draw something up or just kind of feel it or see it,” Curry said. “It definitely helps just to find open space out there and exploit how teams are going to be aggressive on me.”

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Cleveland shot 38.9% from the floor and was winless on its five-game road trip.

“You have to look in the mirror and be honest with yourself and see areas you can improve,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “And we’ve got room to grow.”

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Taurean Prince (ankle) sat out the game, with Cedi Osman taking his spot as one of the starting forwards. … Isaac Okoro went down hard in a collision on a second-quarter drive to the basket. He was tended to by trainers on the court and left the game. He returned in the second half.

Warriors: Curry has hit at least one 3-pointer in 90 consecutive games, passing Dana Barros for the fourth-longest 3-point streak in NBA history. Curry happens to own the record with a 157-game 3-point streak from Nov. 13, 2014 to Nov. 3, 2016. … Green, who was limited in the morning shootaround due to a sore right knee, has 10-plus assists in six of his last seven games.

DRUMMOND TRADE CHATTER

The Cavaliers are sitting center Andre Drummond while they try to work a trade for the two-time All-Star. Drummond attended Monday’s game and cheered on his teammates. Bickerstaff said Drummond has handled the situation very professionally.

“We had conversations with Andre and his representation,” Bickerstaff said. “We thought we came to the right conclusion that was best for everybody. I have a ton of respect for Andre as a human being and a basketball player.”

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Return to Cleveland to host San Antonio on Wednesday, the start of a four-game homestand.

Warriors: Host Miami on Wednesday in the fourth of a nine-game stretch against Eastern Conference opponents.