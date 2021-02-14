Conference leaders Utah and Philadelphia meet

Philadelphia 76ers (18-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-5, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz host the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

The Jazz have gone 12-2 at home. Utah is 15-5 when giving up 100 or more points.

The 76ers are 7-7 in road games. Philadelphia ranks third in the NBA scoring 15.6 fast break points per game. Tobias Harris leads the 76ers averaging 3.4.

The Jazz and 76ers face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 24.2 points per game while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 29.6 points and is adding 10.8 rebounds. Harris is averaging 20.9 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 118.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, six steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 43.4% shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 47.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (ankle), Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

76ers: Shake Milton: out (ankle).