Canucks snap 6-game losing streak with 3-1 win over Flames

Tyler Myers' goal with just over five minutes remaining proved to be the winner and the Vancouver Canucks snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Quinn Hughes opened the scoring for Vancouver with a second-period goal and Brandon Sutter added some insurance for the Canucks, scoring into an empty net.

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 43 of 45 shots. Thatcher Demko had 18 saves for Vancouver.

Sam Bennett scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau and Rasmus Andersson recorded assists.

Calgary opened the four-game series Thursday night with a 3-1 victory. The teams will meet again in Vancouver on Monday night and finish the series in Calgary on Wednesday night.

Vancouver’s last win came against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 30.

Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said in a series of tweets Saturday that he supports general manager Jim Benning and coach Travis Green, despite the team’s dismal 7-11-0 start to the season.

NOTES: Calgary’s Mikael Backlund was injured in the first period and did not return. … Flames defenseman Connor Mackey made his NHL debut. The 24-year-old signed with Calgary last March after playing three seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato.