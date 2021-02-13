Sooners stun No. 19 W. Virginia women with 4th quarter rally

Madi Williams scored 21 points and Taylor Robertson 20 and Oklahoma pulled off a surprise 72-71 win over 19th-ranked West Virginia on Saturday.

Facing a 66-57 deficit entering the fourth quarter, the Sooners went on a 15-0 run over a nearly eight-minute span and the Mountaineers never recovered.

West Virginia missed 11 of 13-shot attempts in the fourth quarter and turned it over seven times. The Mountaineers coughed it up a total of 20 times.

Despite the collapse, Kirsten Deans buried a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to bring West Virginia within the game's final margin.

After an Oklahoma turnover, and following a West Virginia timeout, Esmery Martinez missed a short jump shot for the Mountaineers. Deans came up with the offensive rebound, who then found Madisen Smith for an open 3 but her shot came up short as time expired.

Gabby Gregory scored 12 for Oklahoma (8-9, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) and Skylar Vann 10.

Deans led West Virginia (16-3, 10-3) with 22 points, Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 and Jasmine Carson 10.

Oklahoma heads home to face Texas Tech on Wednesday.

West Virginia heads to Waco, Texas on Wednesday to face No. 7-ranked Baylor in a potential battle for the top spot in conference. The Bears (15-2, 10-1) host Texas on Sunday.