UAB seeks revenge on La. Tech

UAB (16-3, 9-2) vs. Louisiana Tech (16-6, 9-4)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB seeks revenge on Louisiana Tech after dropping the first matchup in Ruston. The teams last played each other on Feb. 12, when the Bulldogs shot 47.4 percent from the field while limiting UAB to just 44.4 percent en route to a 12-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan and Michael Ertel. Lovan is averaging 12.3 points while Ertel is accounting for 12.9 points per contest. The Bulldogs have been anchored by Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and Isaiah Crawford, who are scoring 10.8 and 11.8 points, respectively.LOVE FOR LOVAN: Across 19 appearances this season, UAB's Lovan has shot 55 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: UAB's Jalen Benjamin has attempted 127 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 12 for 32 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.5 points while giving up 63.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UAB has held opposing teams to 58.5 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

