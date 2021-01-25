New Orleans hosts San Antonio on home losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (9-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (5-10, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to end its three-game home skid with a victory over San Antonio.

The Pelicans have gone 1-0 against division opponents. New Orleans is 2-10 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Spurs are 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 98-95 on Dec. 27. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points to help lead New Orleans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans with 4.7 assists and scores 12 points per game. Ingram is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 23.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs with 7.3 rebounds and averages 14.2 points. Patty Mills is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 111.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 46.8% shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Spurs: Drew Eubanks: out (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).