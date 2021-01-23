Sports
Flowers lifts South Alabama past Georgia Southern 62-48
Michael Flowers scored 10 points with 10 rebounds and South Alabama beat Georgia Southern 62-48 on Saturday.
Tyreke Locure had 19 points and eight rebounds for South Alabama (9-8, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference). John Pettway added 15 points and Kayo Goncalves snagged 11 rebounds.
Elijah McCadden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (10-7, 4-4) and Zack Bryant scored 13 with six boards.
