Southern Miss seeks revenge on UTSA

Southern Miss (7-7, 3-4) vs. UTSA (6-8, 2-5)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA goes for the season sweep over Southern Miss after winning the previous matchup in San Antonio. The teams last played each other on Jan. 22, when the Roadrunners shot 41.5 percent from the field while holding Southern Miss's shooters to just 37.1 percent en route to the six-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UTSA's Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 17.9 points while Keaton Wallace has put up 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Tyler Stevenson has averaged 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while Jaron Pierre Jr. has put up 10.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 78.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58 per game they managed over five non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Jackson has connected on 30 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He's also made 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: UTSA is 0-8 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: UTSA's Wallace has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 15 of 52 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Southern Miss defense has held opponents to just 62.6 points per game, the 29th-lowest in Division I. UTSA has given up an average of 76.9 points through 14 games (ranked 264th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25