Freidel carries South Dakota St. past North Dakota 92-73

Noah Freidel had 24 points as South Dakota State got past North Dakota 92-73 on Friday night.

Freidel hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Luke Appel had 15 points for South Dakota State (9-3, 3-0 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Alex Arians added 12 points. Douglas Wilson had 12 points. Baylor Scheierman had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

South Dakota State posted a season-high 21 assists.

South Dakota State totaled 56 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Tyree Ihenacho had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-12, 3-4). Filip Rebraca added 14 points. Seybian Sims had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota 74-62 on Dec. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25