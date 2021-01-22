Pac-12 reprimands Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley for comments

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, left, argues with a referee after a technical foul was called on the Arizona State bench during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game Southern California on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. USC won 73-64. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP

The Pac-12 Conference has reprimanded Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley for his comments about the officiating late in a loss to rival Arizona.

The conference said Friday that Hurley was reprimanded for public comments about the officials following an 84-82 loss to the Wildcats on Thursday night.

Hurley was furious a foul wasn't called on Azoulas Tubelis for hitting the arm of Arizona State guard Remy Martin with nine seconds left. Tubelis was credited with a blocked shot and hit the winning shot at the buzzer on a tip-in.

Replays showed Tubelis did hit Martin on the arm, but the Pac-12 prohibits coaches from making public derogatory comments about officiating. Coaches are supposed to provided feedback to the coordinator of officiating instead of making public comments.