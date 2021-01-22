CONCACAF Champions League draw Feb 10; one leg final in Oct

The CONCACAF Champions League will start with round of 16 matches from April 6-8 and April 13-15.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Friday that the draw will be held Feb. 10.

The quarterfinals will be played from April 27-29 and May 4-6, the semifinals from Aug. 10-12 and Aug. 24-26 and a one leg final from Oct. 26-28. The host for the final will be the team with the better record in the earlier rounds, with goal difference the tiebreaker, if needed.

Atlanta, Columbus, Philadelphia and Portland qualified from the United States, and América, León, Cruz Azul and Monterrey from Mexico.

The field also includes the Toronto-Forge winner of Canada’s championship; Saprissa and Alajuelense from Costa Rica; Marathon and Olimpia from Honduras; Pantoja from the Dominican Republic; Arcahaie from Haiti; and Real Estelí from Nicaragua.