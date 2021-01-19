No. 8 Houston looks for home win vs Tulsa

Tulsa (8-4, 5-2) vs. No. 8 Houston (11-1, 6-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Houston looks for its fifth straight win over Tulsa at Fertitta Center. The last victory for the Golden Hurricane at Houston was a 57-44 win on Feb. 5, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulsa's Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Golden Hurricane have allowed only 61.1 points per game across seven conference games. That's an improvement from the 64.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 36.2 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 55.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Hurricane have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Houston has an assist on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) across its previous three contests while Tulsa has assists on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 56.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars second among Division I teams. The Tulsa offense has averaged 67.8 points through 12 games (ranked 223rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25