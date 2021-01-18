Kimbrough leads La Salle over Saint Joseph’s 90-83

Read Next

Sometimes in the late afternoon, when Zach Thomas is taking out his garbage or tending to something in the front yard of his beachfront home, he sees Ray Lewis riding past on his bicycle.

“He rides quite a bit so he texts me,” Thomas says. “But he texts me in the afternoon, usually it’s last second, saying ‘Hey I’m going to ride, you wanna ride?’ And I tell him, ‘If you ever ride in the morning, I’m in. We’re going together.’ But in the afternoon and evenings when he’s doing it, I’m out doing my daddy duty type stuff, so I’m missing out on that.