Lofton lifts Saint Bonaventure over Duquesne 62-48

Kyle Lofton had 28 points as Saint Bonaventure topped Duquesne 62-48 on Friday night.

Lofton hit 12 of 14 from the free throw line.

Alejandro Vasquez had 11 points for Saint Bonaventure (6-1, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jaren Holmes added 11 points.

Michael Hughes had 14 points for the Dukes (3-5, 2-4). Marcus Weathers added 12 points.

