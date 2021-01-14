Mobley brothers lead USC to 95-68 rout of Washington

Southern California forward Evan Mobley, center, scores over Washington forward Hameir Wright (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) AP

Isaiah Mobley scored a season-high 18 points, Evan Mobley added 17 points and Southern California routed Washington 95-68 on Thursday night.

The Trojans (10-2, 4-1 Pac-12) won their fifth in a row overall, and their fourth straight league game for the first time since 2018.

The Huskies (1-10, 0-6) were led by Erik Stevenson with 16 points. Jamal Bey added 11 points in the team’s seventh straight loss overall. They haven’t won at USC since Dec. 29, 2017.

The Mobley brothers came up big for the second straight game. Evan had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks and older brother Isaiah had 16 points and 12 rebounds in an overtime win against UC Riverside earlier in the week.

The Trojans jumped on the Huskies from the opening tip, scoring seven straight points. The Mobleys dominated an early stretch, combining for 12 consecutive points that gave USC a 22-8 lead. The Trojans made their first seven shots, while holding the Huskies to a 3 for 13 start.

The Trojans led by 21 at halftime. The Huskies were limited to 23 points in the half while shooting 25% and committing 10 of their 16 turnovers.

The Huskies cut their deficit to 14 points to open the second half, but USC responded with a 9-0 run and Noah Baumann added a 3-pointer that kept the Trojans ahead by 24.

Evan Mobley dunked one-handed off a bounce pass before he and his brother left the game with about six minutes remaining. They watched as Drew Peterson and Chevez Goodwin had back-to-back dunks that helped USC top 90 points for the third time this season.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies remain in search of their first league win, and it appears unlikely to happen this weekend. They visit UCLA to complete a four-game road trip, and the Bruins are coming off a 30-point win against Washington State.

USC: The Trojans are rolling since returning from a two-week break caused by a positive COVID-19 test in the program. They've won six of seven since shortly after Christmas.

UP NEXT

Washington: At UCLA on Saturday in a match-up of the Pac-12's first and last-place teams.

USC: Hosts Washington State on Saturday. The Cougars have lost eight in a row to the Trojans.