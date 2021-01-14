Vancouver visits Edmonton after Boeser’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (1-0-0, Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Vancouver after Brock Boeser scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-3 victory against the Oilers.

Edmonton finished 11-9-4 in division play and 17-11-6 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Oilers scored 3.1 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division play a season ago. The Canucks scored 224 total goals last season while collecting 393 assists.

The teams play for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.