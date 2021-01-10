Bucknell looks for road win vs Lafayette

Bucknell (0-3, 0-3) vs. Lafayette (2-1, 2-1)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its fifth straight win over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette's last win at home against the Bison came on Feb. 4, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Lafayette's Justin Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Leo O'Boyle have combined to account for 66 percent of all Leopards scoring this season.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Leopards have scored 84.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANDREW: Andrew Funk has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over his last three games. He's also made 94.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lafayette offense has scored 84.7 points per game this season, ranking the Leopards 17th among Division 1 teams. The Bucknell defense has allowed 74.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 207th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25