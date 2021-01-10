Hawks face the 76ers on 4-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (7-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Hawks take on Philadelphia.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall and went 14-20 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 119.7 points per game and shoot 47.8% from the field last season.

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 28-18 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The 76ers averaged 25.8 assists per game on 41.1 made field goals last season.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bruno Fernando: day to day (hip), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (knee).

76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (health protocols), Vincent Poirier: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Seth Curry: out (covid), Ben Simmons: out (left knee), Joel Embiid: out (back).