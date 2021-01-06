Remaining Free Agents

Read Next

The Miami Dolphins absorbed a 30-point loss to end their regular season, and they’re starting out the offseason with more losing.

And, no, I’m not talking about the loss of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who resigned on Wednesday. That move by the 69-year-old Gailey was telegraphed for weeks. It may or may not be a net loss; no one will know until a successor is found and we see the new guy’s offense operate.