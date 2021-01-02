Knicks rally past Pacers 106-102, reach .500 under Thibodeau

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives a shot to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner (33) tries to block his efforts during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) AP

Austin Rivers made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:23 left and finished with 15 points to help the New York Knicks rally past the Indiana Pacers 106-102 on Saturday night.

The Knicks have won three of four to pull to .500 after six games under new coach Tom Thibodeau. R.J. Barrett scored a team-best 25 points.

Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with a career-high 33 points but had his shot blocked with less than a minute to go, which led to another basket by Rivers during an 11-0 run that helped seal the win. Indiana has lost two of three.

76ERS 127, HORNETS 112

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 19 points and 14 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 24 points to lead Philadelphia over Charlotte.

Ben Simmons had 15 points, 12 rebound and 11 assists to help the Sixers beat the Hornets for the 12th straight time. Philadelphia has not lost to Charlotte since Nov. 2, 2016.

Terry Rozier scored 35 points for the Hornets.

The Sixers are rolling in Doc Rivers’ first season on the bench and followed a 24-point win over Orlando with another victory in which they led by double digits for most of the game.

THUNDER 108, MAGIC 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Bazley had a season-high 19 points, George Hill scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter and Oklahoma City beat Orlando for its second road victory of the season.

The Thunder ended a three-game losing streak and bounced back nicely from a 33-point loss to New Orleans two nights earlier.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds while outplaying Magic point guard Markelle Fultz, who made just five of 16 shots and finished with 12 points.

Orlando has dropped two straight after starting the season 4-0. Nikola Vucevic scored a season-best 30 points. Terrence Ross scored 26 points off the Orlando bench.

ROCKETS 102, KINGS 94

HOUSTON (AP) — John Wall scored 28 points and Houston beat Sacramento despite playing without an injured James Harden.

Harden sat out with a sprained right ankle. He was not listed on the injury report and coach Stephen Silas did not mention his injury in his pregame availability.

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points for the Kings, who lost to the Rockets for the second straight game. Christian Wood had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Eric Gordon added 21 points for Houston.