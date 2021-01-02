Arkansas St. seeks revenge on La.-Monroe

Arkansas State (3-5, 0-1) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (3-5, 1-0)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State seeks revenge on Louisiana-Monroe after dropping the first matchup in Monroe. The teams last played on Jan. 1, when the Warhawks outshot Arkansas State 48.4 percent to 45.3 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a 12-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Louisiana-Monroe's Russell Harrison has averaged 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while Koreem Ozier has put up 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Red Wolves, Norchad Omier has averaged 11.1 points and 9.9 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 11.6 points.ROCK-SOLID RUSSELL: Harrison has connected on 31.5 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He's also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Red Wolves are 0-5 when they score 74 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 74 points. The Warhawks are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas State has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 76.5 per game.

LAST FIVE: Arkansas State has scored 86.4 points and allowed 65.4 points over its last five games. Louisiana-Monroe has managed 63 points and given up 66.6 over its last five.

