Warrick lifts N. Kentucky over Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68

Northern Kentucky guard Bryson Langdon (11) drives on Purdue-Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Highland Heights, Ky. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) AP

Marques Warrick scored 22 points as Northern Kentucky got past Purdue Fort Wayne 75-68 on Friday night. Trevon Faulkner added 21 points for the Norse. Faulkner also had six rebounds.

Bryson Langdon had 15 points for Northern Kentucky (4-4, 2-1 Horizon League).

Deonte Billups scored a career-high 22 points for the Mastodons (2-4, 1-4). Demetric Horton added 16 points. Jalon Pipkins had 13 points.

___

