No. 21 Oregon pulls away from California for a 82-69 victory

California guard Matt Bradley (20) drives the lane while being defended by Oregon guard Amauri Hardy (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Friday, Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson) AP

Eugene Omoruyi scored 26 points and No. 21 Oregon extended its winning streak at home to 27 games with a 82-69 victory over California on Thursday night.

It was the seventh straight overall victory for the Ducks (7-1, 2-0 Pac-12), who led by as many as 12 points down the stretch. Oregon has won eight straight against the Golden Bears.

Matt Bradley scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers, for Cal (5-5, 0-3).

The Ducks opened the season with an 83-75 loss to Missouri, but they won their next capped by an 80-41 victory over Portland on Dec. 19. Oregon's game against UCLA that was set for Dec. 23 was postponed because of an official tested positive for coronavirus.

California had won three straight, including a 70-65 victory over Seattle on Dec. 22.

Bradley went into the game leading the league with an average of 19.14 points, while Oregon's Omoruyi ranked third with an average of 18.14 points.

Bradley missed the last two games with an injured ankle, but started against the Ducks. His 3-pointer with just over five minutes left in the first half gave Cal a 27-26 lead after trailing by as many as seven points. Makale Foreman added a 3 to extend the lead.

Aaron Estrada hit a 3-pointer to give the Ducks 36-35 lead at the break.

Chandler Lawson's layup put Oregon up 55-49. The Ducks pushed the lead to 71-62 on a pair of 3-pointers from Chris Duarte, who finished with 19 points and five 3s.

Two other Pac-12 games scheduled for New Year's Eve were postponed. Coronavirus testing results and contact tracing at Oregon State forced the Beavers to call off their game at home against Stanford, while Washington State's game at home against Arizona State was also put off because of COVID-19 protocols.

Oregon's winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena is the fourth-longest home streak in Division I.

BIG PICTURE

California: Forward Grant Anticevich had an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 18 and has missed three games. He was averaging 19.5 points in the two games before his surgery.

Oregon: Freshman guard Jalen Terry was unavailable. ... The Ducks continue to be without Will Richardson after thumb surgery. He is expected to return in late January or early February.

UP NEXT

California is set to play Oregon State on Saturday, if the Beavers complete the COVID-19 protocol.

Oregon is scheduled to play Stanford on Saturday night.