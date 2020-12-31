Canada beats Finland 4-1 in world junior hockey

Canada's Bowen Byram (4), Connor Zary (9), Cole Perfetti (11), Peyton Krebs (18) and Jamie Drysdale (6) celebrate a goal as Finland's Santeri Hatakka (2) and Kasper Puutio (10) skate past during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Dylan Cozens scored twice, Devon Levi made 18 saves and defending champion Canada beat Finland 4-1 on Thursday night to win Group A in the world junior hockey championship.

Canada will face the Czech Republic on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs also scored to help Canada complete pool play 4-0.

Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1). Finland's quarterfinal opponent will be decided by the Sweden- United States game later Thursday in the Group finale.

Earlier, the Czech Republic took the final Group B slot in the quarterfinals, routing Austria 7-0 to finish 2-2. Austria finished 0-4, and is 0-21 in the event.

Martin Lang scored twice for Finland. Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added goals and Nick Malik made 15 saves.