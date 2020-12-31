Short-handed Bulls beat winless Wizards 133-130

Chicago Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr. dunks in front of Washington Wizards' Thomas Bryant during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Washington. (Rob Carr/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Otto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat the winless Washington Wizards 133-130 on Thursday night.

The Bulls played without Lauri Markkanen, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as well as forward Chandler Hutchison and guards Ryan Arcidiacano and Tomas Satoransky.

Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple-double in his four games with Washington, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Thomas Bryant and Bradley Beal each had 28 points for Washington (0-5).

The Bulls, who lost their first three games and beat the Wizards twice in three days, took the lead on Coby White’s two free throws with 1:01 to play. White and Wendell Carter each had 16 points, and Daniel Gafford and Thaddeus Young had 15 apiece.

PACERS 119, CAVALIERS 99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and made two of Indiana’s 16 3-pointers in the Pacers’ victory over Cleveland.

Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1.

Sabonis made both of his 3-point tries, shot 10 of 14 overall and had 11 rebounds. All-Star guard Victor Oladipo hit four 3-pointers, reserves Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday each had three and the Pacers finished 16 of 35 from long range.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points.

76ERS 116, MAGIC 92

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds in three quarters and Philadelphia handed Orlando Magic its first loss in five games this season

Philadelphia made eight of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc and built a first-half lead as large as 37 points. Seth Curry added 21 points and five 3-pointers, and Tobias Harris chipped in 20 points, nine rebounds and three 3-pointers to help the 76ers improve to 4-1.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic.