Preston, Ohio host BG

Bowling Green (5-2, 1-0) vs. Ohio (4-3, 0-1)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Justin Turner and Bowling Green will face Jason Preston and Ohio. The senior Turner has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 22.8 over his last five games. Preston, a junior, is averaging 20 points and 7.4 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green's Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Preston has accounted for 51 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 40 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.1 percent or less. The Falcons are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Falcons. Ohio has 51 assists on 84 field goals (60.7 percent) over its past three outings while Bowling Green has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Bobcats have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25