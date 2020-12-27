Sri Lanka posts 396 in 1st test, its best in South Africa

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka's 50 is acknowledged by his teammate Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha on day two of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Super Sport Park Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Catherine Kotze) AP

Sri Lanka charged to 396 all out in its first innings and its highest test total in South Africa but also lost two bowlers to injury to dampen its hopes in the opening match of the series on Sunday.

The Sri Lankans continued where they left off on the first day with an attacking brand of batting as Dasun Shanaka hit 66 not out for his maiden test half-century. Shanaka's innings was peppered with five sixes and Sri Lanka added 56 rapid runs to its overnight total of 340-6 before South Africa wrapped up the tail.

South Africa was 45-0 at lunch in its reply and Sri Lanka's bowling attack was badly diminished with the absence of spinner Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha.

De Silva made 79 with the bat on Saturday to help Sri Lanka to its impressive first-innings total but had to retire hurt during his innings with a left thigh injury. He has now been ruled out for two weeks and will likely miss the rest of the two-test series, the Sri Lanka team said.

Pace bowler Rajitha pulled up while bowling on Sunday morning and had to leave the field with a suspected groin injury, meaning the Sri Lankan bowling attack was badly depleted as early as the second day as the tourists tried to press home their advantage in the test.

South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar faced 11 overs before the lunch break, with Markram cruising to 27 not out with five fours. Elgar was 15 not out but South Africa was still 351 runs behind.