No. 6 Arizona remains unbeaten; No. 7 Baylor wins in rout

Aari McDonald overcame poor shooting in the first half with 8-for-8 sniping from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points as No. 6 Arizona rallied to beat Colorado 62-59 on Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-0, 4-0 Pac-12) shot just 34 and trailed by as many as 12 points late in the third quarter before opening the final period with a 13-2 run and taking a 55-53 lead.

Colorado (3-4, 1-3) missed its first 13 shots of the final quarter and made only 3 of 10 free throws. Peanut Tuitele’s layup was the Buffaloes’ first field goal of the period, coming with 1:10 remaining and giving the Buffs their final lead at 56-55.

McDonald made six straight free throws in the final 1:01 to seal the win.

McDonald, a 5-foot-6 guard, also had eight rebounds, and Cate Reese added 10 points.

Jaylyn Sherrod, Frida Formann and Mya Hollingshed had 11 points apiece to lead Colorado.

NO. 7 BAYLOR 136, NORTHWESTERN STATE 43

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith matched a career high with 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting and six players scored in double figures in Baylor's win over Northwestern State, extending the Lady Bears’ national-best home winning streak to 60 games.

The 136 points was four short of the school record set four years ago.

Hannah Gusters added 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Queen Egbo 21 points on 10-of-15 shooting for the Lady Bears (6-1), who shot 67.9% overall (57 of 84).

DiJonia Carrington added 13 points while Jordyn Oliver and Sarah Andrews each had 12. Oliver also had 10 assists, while Caitlin Bickle had 11 rebounds.

Tristen Washington had 12 points on four 3s to lead Northwestern State (0-3).

NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI STATE 79, SOUTHERN 55

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help Mississippi State beat Southern.

Rickea Jackson added 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-1). Aliyah Matharu had 11 points and Myah Taylor scored 10.

Genovea Johnson scored 12 points and Jordan Aikens added 10 for the Jaguars (0-5), who shot 18 of 57 (32%) from the field.

NO. 22 TEXAS 101, DRAKE 80

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading Texas past Drake.

Audrey Warren added 18 points, Charli Collier scored 17 and Lauren Ebo had 14 for the Longhorns (5-1), who outrebounded Drake 39-29. Kyra Lambert had 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and seven steals.

Texas had 16 steals and scored 33 points off Drake’s 21 turnovers.

Maddie Monahan scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting for Drake (2-4). Kierra Collier added 18 points and Allie Wooldridge set career marks with 13 points and 11 rebounds.