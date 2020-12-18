Raptors begin season at home against the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors

Tampa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener.

Toronto went 53-19 overall with a 26-10 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors averaged 25.2 assists per game on 40.2 made field goals last season.

New Orleans finished 18-30 in Western Conference play and 15-21 on the road a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 37.9 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Pelicans: None listed.