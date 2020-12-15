Miami Herald Logo
Ledoux, Bass carry Louisiana Tech over Jackson St. 85-58

The Associated Press

RUSTON, La.

Kalob Ledoux had 17 points as Louisiana Tech routed Jackson State 85-58 on Tuesday night. Jace Bass added 16 points for the Bulldogs, and Andrew Gordon chipped in 9 points.

Jayveous McKinnis had 14 points for the Tigers (0-3). Tristan Jarrett added 12 points. Jonas James had 12 points.

Louisiana Tech (5-2) will pursue its sixth consecutive home victory on Saturday when the team hosts Lamar. Jackson State plays Bradley on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

