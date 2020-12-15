Miami Herald Logo
Preston carries Liberty past South Carolina State 82-52

The Associated Press

LYNCHBURG, Va.

Blake Preston recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Liberty to an 82-52 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday night.

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points for Liberty (6-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Darius McGhee added 16 points. Chris Parker had 11 points, eight assists and five steals.

Rahsaan Edwards had 14 points for the Bulldogs (0-8). Floyd Rideau,Jr. added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

