Ozier carries Louisiana-Monroe over Stephen F Austin 66-55

Six Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals were fined a total of $62,177 by the NFL Saturday as a result of the contentious game played Sunday that resulted in an on-field bench-clearing altercation and the ejection of six players, per a source.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who left the home sideline and went across the field to argue with coaches and players on the Cincinnati side of the field after punt returner Jakeem Grant was hit early for the second time in the game, was not named by the source among those fined.