Collins leads Davidson over Georgia Southern 77-45

The Associated Press

DAVIDSON, N.C.

Carter Collins had a career-high 23 points as Davidson rolled past Georgia Southern 77-45 on Friday night.

Collins made 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 8 from behind the arc.

Hyunjung Lee had 18 points for Davidson (3-2). Kellan Grady added 17 points. Luka Brajkovic had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Zack Bryant had 16 points for the Eagles (3-1).

___

